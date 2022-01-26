O2Micro GAAP EPS of $0.09, revenue of $24.39M
Jan. 26, 2022 8:07 AM ETO2Micro International Limited (OIIM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- O2Micro press release (NASDAQ:OIIM): Q4 GAAP EPADS of $0.09.
- Revenue of $24.39M (+4.9% Y/Y).
- “O2Micro’s increasing design wins with new technologies show strong acceptance by our customers in both LCD backlighting and battery products. There is continued high demand for vacuum cleaners, E Bikes, televisions, and high-end monitors amid staying at home and flexible working arrangements.” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO “Our rich global patent portfolio highlights our commitment to designing leading edge technologies for our customers. These along with continued management of operational costs, are leading O2Micro into sustainable long-term profitability.”