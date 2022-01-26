Slovenia selects Genasys' National Emergency Warning System
Jan. 26, 2022 8:13 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) has been selected to power nationwide public warning system for Slovenia.
- The country selected Genasys' National Emergency Warning System to help keep more than 2 million residents and 3 million annual visitors safe and informed during emergencies and other critical events. The Genasys software supports and transmits location-based SMS and Cell Broadcast alerts for regional and countrywide public warning.
- Slovenia will utilize the system to ensure that it meets the Article 110 European Electronic Communications Code requirements to implement and launch a comprehensive public warning system.