Yuengling’s Ice Cream adds production facility
Jan. 26, 2022
- Yuengling’s Ice Cream signs letter of intent to acquire a production facility of ice cream with the confidential seller.
- Both parties expect the transaction to close by the end of March 2022 while additional details of the deal are to be released in the next few weeks.
- “While specific details are not yet being made available, we are very excited about the acquisition as it will not only allow the company to produce Yuengling’s ice cream but also ice cream for other brands,” commented Rob Bohorad, Yuengling’s President and CEO. “In addition, with ice cream production availability limited across the country, this facility will help ensure a reliable supply of products.
- To track back, Aureus (OTCPK:ARSN) completed the definitive agreement to acquire Yuengling’s Ice Cream Online Distributors in early 2019, on which Aureus also received a 33% ownership stake in Yuengling’s Ice Cream Company.