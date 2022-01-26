Abbott beats Street estimates on top and bottom lines; COVID-19 testing sales reached $2.3B

Abbott Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) reports Q4 2021 financial results for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, ahead of analysts' estimates.
  • Worldwide sales increased 7.2% Y/Y to $11.5B, beating forecast of $10.71B.
  • Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $2.3B in the quarter, including combined sales of $2.1B from Abbott's BinaxNOW, Panbio and ID NOW rapid testing platforms.
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, revenue rose 9.6% on a reported basis and 10.3% on an organic basis in Q4.
  • Diagnostics sales in the quarter grew 2.9% over prior year to $4.5B, reflecting continued strong demand for COVID-19 tests.
  • Medical devices sales surged 15.1% Y/Y to $3.7B, driven by continued pandemic recovery and strength in Diabetes Care.
  • In Diabetes Care, FreeStyle Libre sales were $1B in the quarter, which represents sales growth of 35.4% on a reported basis and 36% on an organic basis.
  • For FY 2022, Abbott projects non-GAAP EPS of at least $4.70 (consensus $4.76) and GAAP EPS of $3.43.
  • COVID-19 testing-related sales forecast for FY 2022 is of $2.5B, which Abbott expects to occur early in the year.
  • The company anticipates Q1 2022 non-GAAP EPS to be at least $1.50 (consensus $1.13) and GAAP EPS of $1.20.
  • Sell side analysts have a Buy rating on the stock with an average price target of $142.01.
  • In an article at Seeking Alpha, contributor Gen Alpha says Abbott has a moat-worthy business and is set to benefit from demographic tailwinds.
  • Previously (Jan. 26): Abbott Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.11, revenue of $11.5B beats by $790M
