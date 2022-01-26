Hess posts Q4 results - modest beat, CEO flags inflection year for shareholder returns
Jan. 26, 2022 8:18 AM ETHESBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- After releasing capex and production plans for 2022 yesterday, and flagging a 75% bump in Bakken spend to drive 14% volume growth, Hess (NYSE:HES) is out today with earnings results for Q4.
- Adjusted earnings came in at 85c in Q4, against street estimates of 73c; the stock is up along with the sector this morning, as both a rising oil price and rising S&P futures are pulling energy names higher in the pre market.
- In a statement from CEO John Hess, the founder indicated that "This year marks an inflection point in the execution of our strategy .. delivering durable cash flow growth that enables us to continue to invest in some of the highest return projects in the industry and start growing our cash returns to our shareholders."
- Bakken volumes were down to 159kb/d in Q4, from 189kb/d in Q4 2021 as the company dropped from 6 rigs to 1 rig in 1h 2020 on the back of Covid; with plans to run 3 rigs this year, Hess will claw back ~10kb/d of production in 2022.
- Hess has rightly been focused on development spend in South America; however, it has come at the expense of shareholder returns, as Hess sports a ~1% dividend yield--with projects like Liza Phase 2 coming online this quarter, the market will focus on any additional commentary from Management regarding the split of cash flow between shareholders and capital investment going forward.