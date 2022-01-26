Boeing hit with big Q4 loss but surprises with positive cash flow
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) +2% pre-market despite posting a much wider than expected Q4 loss while also missing revenue estimates, but cash flow came in surprisingly positive.
- Boeing's Q4 net loss fell by half to $4.14B from $8.42B in the prior-year period, but it took a $3.5B charge to cover additional delays in 787 jetliner deliveries and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes.
- The company also said problems with the 787 will add $2B in unusual production costs, double the previous forecast.
- Q4 revenues fell 3.3% Y/Y and 3.2% Q/Q to a below-consensus $14.79B.
- Q4 sales by segment: Defense, Space and Security -14% Y/Y to $5.86B, a wide miss against $6.83B analyst consensus; Commercial Airplanes +0.5% to $4.75B, also well below $5.58B consensus; Global Services +15% to $4.29B, roughly in-line compared to $4.18B consensus.
- Q4 operating cash flow swung to positive $716M from negative $4B in the year-ago quarter, while Wall Street was looking for negative $429M; free cash flow also swung to positive $494M from negative $4.27B a year earlier.
- Total company backlog at the end of Q4 was $377B, +3.9% Y//Y.
- For the full year, Boeing lost $4.29B, its third annual loss in a row, but the company lost $11.94B in 2020.
- "2021 was a rebuilding year for us as we overcame hurdles and reached key milestones across our commercial, defense and services portfolios," CEO David Calhoun said.
- Boeing previously reported 99 total commercial airplane deliveries in Q4, lifting aircraft deliveries for the full year to 340.