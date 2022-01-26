Kimberly-Clark Corporation falls after profit guidance disappoints

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) tumbles after FY22 guidance disappointed.
  • The consumer products company expects FY22 revenue growth of 1% to 2%, which works out to revenue of about $19.6B to $19.8B vs. $20.0B consensus. EPS of $5.60 to $6.00 is seen for the year vs. $6.72 consensus. KMB expects inflation and supply-chain disruption to persist into 2022, but says it is committed to recovering margins to pre-pandemic levels over time and is optimistic about gradual improvement later in the year. Kimberly-Clark noted that it is balancing pricing initiatives.
  • Shares of KMB are down 5.52% premarket to $131.92 following the Q4 earnings report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.