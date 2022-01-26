Kimberly-Clark Corporation falls after profit guidance disappoints
Jan. 26, 2022 8:22 AM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) tumbles after FY22 guidance disappointed.
- The consumer products company expects FY22 revenue growth of 1% to 2%, which works out to revenue of about $19.6B to $19.8B vs. $20.0B consensus. EPS of $5.60 to $6.00 is seen for the year vs. $6.72 consensus. KMB expects inflation and supply-chain disruption to persist into 2022, but says it is committed to recovering margins to pre-pandemic levels over time and is optimistic about gradual improvement later in the year. Kimberly-Clark noted that it is balancing pricing initiatives.
- Shares of KMB are down 5.52% premarket to $131.92 following the Q4 earnings report.