Nasdaq Q4 earnings beat on growth in all segments, with focus on technology
Jan. 26, 2022 8:23 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock gains 1.9% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus estimates as it continued to invest in software, analytics and other tech initiatives.
- "We grew across all segments of our business last year with a focus on competitive positioning, innovation in our trading and listing businesses, and the continued expansion of our software, analytics, data and cloud services," said President and CEO Adena Friedman.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.93 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.78 and increased from $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 net revenue rose 12% Y/Y to $885M, exceeding the $866.5M consensus; Solutions Segments revenue rose 19%, representing 12% organic growth and 7% contribution from its acquisition of Verafin.
- Solutions Segments revenue was $581M in Q4.
- Market Services net revenue of $303M increased 5%.
- Q4 GAAP operating expenses grew 15% Y/Y, reflecting higher compensation and benefits expense, regulatory expense, depreciation and amortization expense, partly offset by lower general, administrative and other expense, and restructuring charges.
- Q4 non-GAAP operating expenses rose 7% Y/Y, reflecting 1% organic increase and 6% increase from the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, partly offset by a decrease from changes in foreign exchange rates. The organic increase is from higher compensation and benefit expense, marketing and advertising expense, and computer operations and data communication expense, partly offset by lower G&A and other expense.
- The company expects 2022 non-GAAP operating expense of $1.68B-$1.76B in 2022, its first guidance for the year; that compares with $1.62B in 2021.
- Earlier: Nasdaq non-GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.15