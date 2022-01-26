Nissan recalls 793K Rogues as wiring trouble raises fire risk
Jan. 26, 2022 8:23 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY)NSANFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) is recalling more than 793K small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada as water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire.
- The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.
- Nissan says in a statement that owners whose vehicles have the symptoms, smell a burning odor or see smoke should park outdoors and call Nissan Roadside Assistance to have the vehicles towed to a dealer.
- Owners will get an interim notification letter in March and will be told later when to take their Rogues to a dealer for service.