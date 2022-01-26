LiqTech signs three-year OEM membrane supply deal

  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) has entered into a three-year OEM membrane supply agreement with a large European customer for drinking water treatment, with first deliveries under the contract expected to occur in Q322.
  • The company will provide its proprietary silicon carbide membranes for use in OEM applications predominantly designed to treat drinking water.
  • Total revenues under the initial term of the contract expected to exceed $23M, of which ~$3.5M will be recognized in 2022. The remaining $20Mis expected to be realized in 2023 and 2024.
  • There is a mutual renewal option at the conclusion of the original agreement.
  • LIQT +2.00% pre-market
