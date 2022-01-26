LiqTech signs three-year OEM membrane supply deal
Jan. 26, 2022 8:23 AM ETLiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) has entered into a three-year OEM membrane supply agreement with a large European customer for drinking water treatment, with first deliveries under the contract expected to occur in Q322.
- The company will provide its proprietary silicon carbide membranes for use in OEM applications predominantly designed to treat drinking water.
- Total revenues under the initial term of the contract expected to exceed $23M, of which ~$3.5M will be recognized in 2022. The remaining $20Mis expected to be realized in 2023 and 2024.
- There is a mutual renewal option at the conclusion of the original agreement.
- LIQT +2.00% pre-market