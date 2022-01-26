Moovly inks embedded reseller pact with VMC Global, LLC
Jan. 26, 2022 8:26 AM ETMoovly Media Inc. (MVVYF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Moovly Media (OTCPK:MVVYF) has signed an agreement with VMC Global, LLC, whereby VMC will integrate, bundle, and resell Moovly's market leading video studio editor to its clients.
- VMC (The Video Marketing Center) is a platform created by Access Mobility 24 Inc. that allows their clients to create customer specific sales and marketing campaigns.
- Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald stated, " It's a win-win for both companies: VMC gets access to great technology with little investment, while Moovly receives access to great clients with a win-win revenue share on top. This announcement yet again validates our embed and integration partner program, something we are seeing more and more interest in from 3rd party platforms."