Moovly inks embedded reseller pact with VMC Global, LLC

  • Moovly Media (OTCPK:MVVYF) has signed an agreement with VMC Global, LLC, whereby VMC will integrate, bundle, and resell Moovly's market leading video studio editor to its clients.
  • VMC (The Video Marketing Center) is a platform created by Access Mobility 24 Inc. that allows their clients to create customer specific sales and marketing campaigns.
  • Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald stated, " It's a win-win for both companies: VMC gets access to great technology with little investment, while Moovly receives access to great clients with a win-win revenue share on top. This announcement yet again validates our embed and integration partner program, something we are seeing more and more interest in from 3rd party platforms."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.