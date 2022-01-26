TYME falls 35% as study culled after SM-88 fails to improve survival in pancreatic cancer
Jan. 26, 2022 8:29 AM ETTyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TYME Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) discontinued its treatment SM-88 with MPS in a phase 2/3 trial after the therapy failed to improve overall survival of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC) compared to standard of care chemotherapies.
- The discontinuation of SM-88 (racemetyrosine) with MPS (10 mg methoxsalen, 50 mg phenytoin, and 0.5 mg sirolimus) in the the Precision Promise trial was done after learning from the trial sponsor, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), that it terminated the arm due to futility compared to the control of standard of care chemotherapy in second-line mPDAC.
- The company said the overall survival for SM-88 with MPS in monotherapy was lower compared to standard of care chemotherapies with either Gemcitabine and Abraxane or modified FOLFIRINOX.
- The Precision Promise study is a phase 2/3 trial in mPDAC for patients treated in both first-line and second-line therapies.
- The company said SM-88 with MPS was the first therapy to join this trial and was being studied as a standalone monotherapy in second-line patients versus control arms of standard of care regimens of either Gemcitabine and Abraxane or modified FOLFIRINOX.
- TYME noted that it remains committed to advancing its current pipeline and the continued research and development of SM-88.
- TYME -35.86% premarket to $0.34