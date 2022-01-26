Hasbro adds Indiana Jones to licensing mix, renews Star Wars, Marvel deals
Jan. 26, 2022 8:30 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) scores a toy product win by extending its relationship with Lucasfilm and renewing the company's longstanding licensing deal for Star Wars. The company also struck a deal to develop products based on the Indiana Jones franchise.
- The Indiana Jones line by Hasbro will be available in the U.S. in 2023, aligning with the release of the highly anticipated new Indiana Jones feature film.
- In addition to the agreements with Disney for Lucasfilm properties, Hasbro announced a multi-year extension for the Marvel business in 2020 and is continuing its strong Marvel relationship with an impressive slate of upcoming content, products, and more.
- Shares of Hasbro (HAS) are down 1.60% premarket to $94.05.
- Earlier today, a report indicated that Mattel won back the Disney princess licensing deal from Hasbro.