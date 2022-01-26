Hasbro adds Indiana Jones to licensing mix, renews Star Wars, Marvel deals

Jan. 26, 2022 8:30 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Master Yoda

serts/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) scores a toy product win by extending its relationship with Lucasfilm and renewing the company's longstanding licensing deal for Star Wars. The company also struck a deal to develop products based on the Indiana Jones franchise.
  • The Indiana Jones line by Hasbro will be available in the U.S. in 2023, aligning with the release of the highly anticipated new Indiana Jones feature film.
  • In addition to the agreements with Disney for Lucasfilm properties, Hasbro announced a multi-year extension for the Marvel business in 2020 and is continuing its strong Marvel relationship with an impressive slate of upcoming content, products, and more.
  • Shares of Hasbro (HAS) are down 1.60% premarket to $94.05.
  • Earlier today, a report indicated that Mattel won back the Disney princess licensing deal from Hasbro.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.