ForgeRock open new identity cloud data centers in Indonesia and Hong Kong

  • ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) adds two new regional data centers of ForgeRock Identity Cloud, one in Indonesia and another in Hong Kong.
  • The move comes in the company's continued expansion across Asia, adding up to its existing data center in Singapore and 17 regional centers worldwide.
  • ForgeRock’s comprehensive identity platform provides full-suite IAM and identity governance and administration capabilities to meet the growing demand for cloud-based digital identity to enterprises in order to help comply with data sovereignty requirements.
  • "Our continued investment in Asia addresses the need for cloud services across the region as organizations turn to digital transformation to grow their businesses," comments ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch.
  • Stock is up 0.5% in premarket trading.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Marco Brecciaroli writes "ForgeRock: After A 50% Drop, It's Now Trading At Fair Value," at stock rating Hold.
