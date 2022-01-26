Carrier announces strategic alliance with ConMet for electric transport refrigeration
Jan. 26, 2022
- Through a new alliance with ConMet, Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is further expanding its electrification capabilities adding wheel-based power generation that captures energy that otherwise would be wasted during braking events.
- The alliance also advances Carrier's broader zero-emission transport refrigeration solutions, with the availability of electric options for trailer, truck, and light commercial vehicle customers before 2022-end.
- ConMet is a global manufacturer of wheel hubs, structural plastic, aluminum casting components and advanced transport technologies for the commercial vehicle industry.
- "By the end of this year, we will have electric options for customers in trailer, truck and light commercial vehicle refrigeration applications and new technologies such as this wheel hub power generation solution for trailers that can help further address environmental regulations," Carrier executive commented.