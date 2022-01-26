Boston Properties Q4 FFO reflect enhanced portfolio performance

Boston, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

  • Office real estate investment trust Boston Properties' (NYSE:BXP) Q4 results from Tuesday evening reflect improvement in portfolio performance.
  • Shares of BXP edge higher by 0.01% in pre-market trading.
  • Specifically, Q4 FFO of $1.55 per diluted share falls short on the $0.61 consensus and compares with $1.37 in Q4 2020.
  • The company sees Q1 2022 FFO of $1.72-$1.74 vs. $1.73 in the third quarter of last year. Expects full-year 2022 FFO of $7.30-$7.45, compared with $7.25-$7.45 in the prior view.
  • Q4 lease revenue of $690.9M gains from $639.36M in Q4 2020; Q4 hotel revenue of $6.23M soars from just $464K in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 rental expenses of $256.78M ticks higher from $256.2M in Q4 2020. Q4 transaction costs of $2.07M jumps from $277K in the year-ago period.
  • Previously, (Jan. 7, 2021) Boston Properties got raised to Outperform at BMO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.