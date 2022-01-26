Boston Properties Q4 FFO reflect enhanced portfolio performance
Jan. 26, 2022 8:38 AM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Office real estate investment trust Boston Properties' (NYSE:BXP) Q4 results from Tuesday evening reflect improvement in portfolio performance.
- Shares of BXP edge higher by 0.01% in pre-market trading.
- Specifically, Q4 FFO of $1.55 per diluted share falls short on the $0.61 consensus and compares with $1.37 in Q4 2020.
- The company sees Q1 2022 FFO of $1.72-$1.74 vs. $1.73 in the third quarter of last year. Expects full-year 2022 FFO of $7.30-$7.45, compared with $7.25-$7.45 in the prior view.
- Q4 lease revenue of $690.9M gains from $639.36M in Q4 2020; Q4 hotel revenue of $6.23M soars from just $464K in Q4 2020.
- Q4 rental expenses of $256.78M ticks higher from $256.2M in Q4 2020. Q4 transaction costs of $2.07M jumps from $277K in the year-ago period.
- Previously, (Jan. 7, 2021) Boston Properties got raised to Outperform at BMO.