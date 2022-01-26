With the market focused elsewhere, Apache repurchased ~9% of its stock in Q4
- Yesterday Apache (NASDAQ:APA) updated the market on key modeling items ahead of earnings next month; though mostly procedural (dry hole expense, realized pricing, tax barrels), Apache flagged that the company repurchased ~32m of its 361m shares outstanding during Q4 alone.
- There's an ongoing debate in the shale patch, with Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) CEO in the press late last year saying "People have asked me at $100 oil, at $150 oil, are you going to grow more than 5%? The answer is no, we're just gonna return more cash back to the investor."
- Conversely, EOG (NYSE:EOG) broke with industry earlier this month, indicating at Goldman's energy conference that the company will increase production in the face of higher prices.
- Yesterday Hess (NYSE:HES) flagged a ~75% increase to Bakken capex, with hopes of driving 14% production growth; though this is a bit of a special case.
- It will be interesting to see if Wall Street rewards Apache for its incredibly aggressive share repurchases, or if Wall Street rewards companies that raise capex to grow this quarter.