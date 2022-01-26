Penn National Gaming rallies as bullish vibes pick up over profitability track
Jan. 26, 2022 8:41 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Macquarie upgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to an Outperform rating from Neutral.
- Analyst Chad Beynon and team note that shares of PENN have underperformed the gaming group in 2021.
- "With PENN shares now trading in the low 40’s, we believe the market is giving little to no value for the online business ($23/ps valuation) including the recently closed SCR acquisition."
- Penn management is observed to be continuing to build the digital business in a massively different way than peers that could lead to a quicker profitability inflection point by not chasing market share wildly.
- Shares of Penn National Gaming (PENN) are up 4.19% premarket to $45.00 to follow on yesterday's 1.86% gain.
- More bullish vibes on PENN: Seeking Alpha author Howard Jay Klein calls PENN one of the biggest buys in the sector.