Penn National Gaming rallies as bullish vibes pick up over profitability track

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Macquarie upgrades Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to an Outperform rating from Neutral.
  • Analyst Chad Beynon and team note that shares of PENN have underperformed the gaming group in 2021.
  • "With PENN shares now trading in the low 40’s, we believe the market is giving little to no value for the online business ($23/ps valuation) including the recently closed SCR acquisition."
  • Penn management is observed to be continuing to build the digital business in a massively different way than peers that could lead to a quicker profitability inflection point by not chasing market share wildly.
  • Shares of Penn National Gaming (PENN) are up 4.19% premarket to $45.00 to follow on yesterday's 1.86% gain.
  • More bullish vibes on PENN: Seeking Alpha author Howard Jay Klein calls PENN one of the biggest buys in the sector.
