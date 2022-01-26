FCEL, MARA and CLNE among pre market gainers
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) +26% reports two complete responses in first three patients enrolled in the phase 1b/2 KEYNOTE-B84 study of Pepinemab in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) +20%.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) +11% ‘RNG Day’ Investor presentation details five-year strategic and financial plan, development of RNG supply business.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) +9% Chevron places order for automated drones
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) +8% after Morgan Stanley calls a bottom.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) +8% winning back Disney princess licensing deal from Hasbro.
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) +7%.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) +7%.
- Bionano Genomics BNGO +5% announces publication of the first study to combine OGM and NGS to evaluate myeloid cancers.
- Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ:VERB) +5%.
- Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRR) +7%.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) +7%.
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) +7%.
- Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) +7%.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) +6%.
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) +6%.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) +6%.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) +6%.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) +6%.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) +6%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) +6%.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) +6%.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) +6%.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) +6%.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) +6%.