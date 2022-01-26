Palihapitiya-backed SPAC gains after confirming deal to take Akili Interactive public
Jan. 26, 2022 8:41 AM ETSocial Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (DNAA), PRTCBTTX, PEARBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp I (NASDAQ:DNAA) rose 2.3% in premarket trading after confirming a deal to take digital therapy firm Akili Interactive public in a transaction that will value the combined companies at about $1B.
- The deal is is expected to provide up to $412M in gross cash proceeds and includes a fully committed PIPE of $162M led by $100M from investor Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital with remaining $62M from new and existing investor, according to a statement.
- A growing number of health care professionals are recognizing the value of prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), a type of evidence-based software program that provides behavioral therapy or other type of therapeutic intervention. Akili's Endeavor Rx product for ADHD is delivered through an action video game. Akili joins Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) as publicly traded companies in the PDT space.
- The deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg earlier this month, is expected to close in mid-2022, after which Akili will be listed on the Nasdaq stock market under the ticker symbol “AKLI.”
- The PIPE investors include Suvretta Capital Management’s Averill strategy, Apeiron Investment Group, Temasek, co-founder PureTech Health, Polaris Partners, Evidity Health Capital, JAZZ Venture Partners and Omidyar Technology Ventures.
- PureTech Health's (NASDAQ:PRTC) percentage ownership of Akili as of Dec. 31 was approximately 22.3% on a diluted basis, prior to the transaction.
- In October 2021, a Business Research Company report projected that the global digital therapeutics market would grow from ~$3.5B in 2020 to $4.2B in 2025 at a CAGR of 19%.
- Both Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) and Better Therapeutics (BTTX) recently came to the public market through SPAC deals. Better began trading in late October while Pear followed in mid November.
- Earlier this month, another Palihapitiya-backed SPAC confirmed a deal to take ProKidney public.