Hot Stocks: MSFT, TXN, BA, T rally on quarterly results; NAVI falls

  • Wednesday's pre-market trading saw another long list of household names moving on quarterly results. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AT&T (NYSE:T) all gained ground in the wake of their respective earnings reports.
  • Meanwhile, the announcement of financial figures put pressure on Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI). The stock fell following an earnings miss.

Gainers

  • Microsoft (MSFT) rallied nearly 4% on better-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance. The software giant's revenue jumped 20% to $51.7B. The company predicted a top-line figure between $48.5B and $49.3B for the current quarter.
  • Earnings news also gave a boost to Texas Instruments (TXN). The stock advanced more than 4% on quarterly results that exceeded projections. TXN attributed the results to strength in its industrial and automotive business.
  • AT&T (T) represented another big-name stock receiving a lift from its financial figures, rising nearly 2% after announcing stronger-than-expected earnings. Revenue dropped 10% from last year but still surpassed analysts' consensus by more than $500M.
  • Boeing (BA) reported a loss for its latest quarter of more than $4B but that came largely from a $3.5B charge related to delays for its 787 jetliner. Operating cash flows showed a profit of $716M, compared to a massive loss of $4B last year. Analysts were predicting another cash flow loss in the quarter.
  • Bolstered by the surprise black ink for its cash flow figure, BA advanced about 2% in pre-market action.

Decline

  • Navient (NAVI) plunged nearly 11% in pre-market trading after the company issued disappointing quarterly results. The company's Q4 profit fell from last year and came in below the amount analysts had predicted.
  • The weakness came as a result of its federal education loans and consumer lending segments, which saw their performance drop from the previous year.
