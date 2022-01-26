General Dynamics beats on Q4 revenues but posts surprise revenue miss
Jan. 26, 2022
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) -1.2% pre-market after edging Q4 earnings expectations but missing with a surprise decline in revenues, as each of its business segments all missed revenue forecasts.
- Q4 net income fell to $952M from $1B in the year-ago quarter, while revenues slid 1.8% to $10.29B from $10.48B, while the market consensus expected an increase.
- Q4 sales by segment: Technologies -7.9% Y/Y to $2.98B, Marine Systems +0.5% to $2.87B, Aerospace +5.1% to $2.56B, Combat Systems -3.7% to $1.89B.
- In the Aerospace segment, backlog rose 40% Y/Y to $16.3B, driven by the strongest order-year for Gulfstream since 2008.
- Q4 company-wide operating margin fell to 11.5% from 12.3%; Q4 free cash flow fell 41% Y/Y to $1.3B.
- For the full year, General Dynamics' defense segments collectively delivered revenue and operating earnings that were the highest in the company's history.
- "GD is a quality upgrade story as Gulfstream's extended upswing reverses choppy 2019-21 results," Cowen analysts recently said in selecting the stock as one of its Best Ideas for 2022.