  • Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) drops 33.9% premarket after receiving a letter from the FDA, stating the the Agency is placing a full clinical hold on company's atuzaginstat’s (COR388) Investigational New Drug application (IND).
  • The company plans to provide additional updates pending continued engagement with FDA.
  • Cortexyme is immediately implementing a cost reduction program to rationalize operations and to allow continued support for planned clinical milestones, providing an expected cash runway through 2024.
  • The company intends to prioritize development of its next generation gingipain inhibitor, COR588, in Alzheimer’s disease.
  • COR588 is currently completing a Phase 1 SAD/MAD study and results are expected in Q2 2022.
  • In addition, the company plans to explore strategic alternatives for its coronavirus program and non-Alzheimer’s indications for COR388.
  • Other pharmas and biotechs working on Alzheimer's treatments have gained following FDA clinical hold on CRTX's COR388. Annovis Bio (ANVS +4.1%), Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL +2.6%), Cassava Sciences (SAVA +4.7%), and Biogen (BIIB +0.3%).
