Immunocore soars 17% as FDA approves Kimmtrak for uveal melanoma

Macro shot of female eye, iris, cropped on black background, usable as creative background

Epiximages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immunocore's (NASDAQ:IMCR) medicine Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), a type of cancer affecting the eye.
  • The company said Kimmtrak is the first TCR therapeutic to be approved by the FDA; the first bispecific T cell engager to treat a solid tumor to get the FDA nod; and the first and only therapy to treat unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma approved by the U.S. agency.
  • The company expects to make the product commercially available in the U.S. within weeks.
  • The approval was backed by data from a Phase 3 IMCgp100-202 clinical trial.
  • The FDA and European Medicines Agency had accepted Immunocore's tebentafusp application for uveal melanoma in August 2021.
  • IMCR +16.64% premarket to $25.58
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.