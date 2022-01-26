Immunocore soars 17% as FDA approves Kimmtrak for uveal melanoma
- Immunocore's (NASDAQ:IMCR) medicine Kimmtrak (tebentafusp-tebn) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), a type of cancer affecting the eye.
- The company said Kimmtrak is the first TCR therapeutic to be approved by the FDA; the first bispecific T cell engager to treat a solid tumor to get the FDA nod; and the first and only therapy to treat unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma approved by the U.S. agency.
- The company expects to make the product commercially available in the U.S. within weeks.
- The approval was backed by data from a Phase 3 IMCgp100-202 clinical trial.
- The FDA and European Medicines Agency had accepted Immunocore's tebentafusp application for uveal melanoma in August 2021.
