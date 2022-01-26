Stran & Company surges after agrees to acquire GAP Promotions in asset purchase transaction

  • Stran & Company (NASDAQ:STRN) trades 7.6% higher in premarket after agrees to acquire GAP Promotions, LLC (GAP Promo) in an asset purchase transaction.
  • The deal expands Stran’s reach within the beverage and consumer packaged goods industries.
  • Based in Massachusetts, GAP Promo is a full-service promotions agency that designs, sources, and develops custom brand solutions for many of the world's leading beverage and consumer packaged goods companies.
  • GAP Promo generated over $7M of sales in 2020 and acquisition expected to be highly accretive.
  • Gayle Piraino, founder and President of GAP Promo, will continue with the company to lead the new GAP Promo business.
  • The company will also retain all of GAP Promo’s current employees.
  • The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022.
