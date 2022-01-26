Fortium enters direct-to-consumer U.S. sporting goods market through Norr formation

  • Fortium (OTCPK:FRTM) announced the formation of Norr, wholly-owned Fortium subsidiary, for supporting the company's foray into the rapidly growing, direct-to-consumer segment of the broader sporting goods industry in U.S.
  • Recently, the company entered into the cannabis industry through the formation of Elysian Premium.
  • Norr will be headquartered in New Jersey and will specifically target youth sporting categories by employing a direct-to-consumer business model focused on providing high-quality, yet affordable products.
  • Norr’s initial product line of skateboards is already available on its website for pre-order; further product offering expansion into a range of additional sporting good categories will happen over time.
