Fortium enters direct-to-consumer U.S. sporting goods market through Norr formation
Jan. 26, 2022 8:49 AM ETFortium Holdings Corp. (FRTM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Fortium (OTCPK:FRTM) announced the formation of Norr, wholly-owned Fortium subsidiary, for supporting the company's foray into the rapidly growing, direct-to-consumer segment of the broader sporting goods industry in U.S.
- Recently, the company entered into the cannabis industry through the formation of Elysian Premium.
- Norr will be headquartered in New Jersey and will specifically target youth sporting categories by employing a direct-to-consumer business model focused on providing high-quality, yet affordable products.
- Norr’s initial product line of skateboards is already available on its website for pre-order; further product offering expansion into a range of additional sporting good categories will happen over time.