Healthy Extracts secures two year extension for Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit exclusive deal

  • Healthy Extracts (OTCQB:HYEX) secures a contract extension from Herbal & Antioxidant Derivatives to exclusively market Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit in the U.S. and Canada until December 31, 2023.
  • Also, the company notes to be on track for at least 100% organic revenue growth in 2022, given the expanding sales channels including Amazon.
  • The extension will further see the sale of company's two new natural formulations containing this exclusive Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit.
  • "This renewed exclusivity provides us a major competitive advantage and supports our continued ramp up in sales across our portfolio of naturally formulated, clinically proven supplements that support heart health," says Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts.
  • Earlier, Healthy Extracts anticipates 31% increase in FY21 revenue
