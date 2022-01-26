Red Rock Resorts is cut at Macquarie with upside seen being priced in

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Macquarie cools on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) with a ratings cut to Neutral from Outperform.
  • Analyst Chad Benyon and team say that while the firm is constructive towards RRR's portfolio due to margin expansion, mid-single digit sales growth and attractive sale prices on the strip - they see much of the future equity value from Durango already priced in.
  • "With the high capex spend over the next year and leverage in the mid-3s, it could prove slightly more difficult to grow though M&A, should the opportunity arise. Shares were up +132% in 2021 (Gaming: +41%) but trading at 10x our ‘23E ests, we find more value in other names in our coverage universe."
  • Shares of Red Rock Resorts (RRR) are down 0.50% premarket to $46.12.
  • Macquarie assigns a price target of $55 to RRR vs. the average analyst price target of $58.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.