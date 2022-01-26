Red Rock Resorts is cut at Macquarie with upside seen being priced in
Jan. 26, 2022 8:49 AM ETRed Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Macquarie cools on Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) with a ratings cut to Neutral from Outperform.
- Analyst Chad Benyon and team say that while the firm is constructive towards RRR's portfolio due to margin expansion, mid-single digit sales growth and attractive sale prices on the strip - they see much of the future equity value from Durango already priced in.
- "With the high capex spend over the next year and leverage in the mid-3s, it could prove slightly more difficult to grow though M&A, should the opportunity arise. Shares were up +132% in 2021 (Gaming: +41%) but trading at 10x our ‘23E ests, we find more value in other names in our coverage universe."
- Shares of Red Rock Resorts (RRR) are down 0.50% premarket to $46.12.
- Macquarie assigns a price target of $55 to RRR vs. the average analyst price target of $58.