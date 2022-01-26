American Express upgraded to Buy at BofA on stronger long-term guidance
Jan. 26, 2022 8:54 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia upgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Buy from Neutral after the credit card company raised its long-term guidance for 10%+ revenue growth and mid-teens EPS growth in a steady-state economy.
- That compares with the high-single-digit revenue/low-double-digit EPS growth prepandemic. American Express (AXP) stock rises 1.7% in premarket trading.
- "The investments AXP has been making through the pandemic, in both card member retention and acquisitions, are starting to yield results that should drive faster top-line growth and operating leverage in the near- to medium term," Bhatia said in a note to clients.
- Lifts price target to $204 from $191; sees re-rating of stock as likely.
- Bhatia points out that American Express's (AXP) 2022 EPS guidance is slightly below consensus, but still represents healthy Y/Y growth at 42% at midpoint when adjusting for one-time items. Billings momentum is expected to continue in 2022, helped by pandemic recovery tailwinds, and card fee growth should also accelerate.
- Bhatia's Buy rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
