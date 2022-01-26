Magellan Midstream CEO Mears to retire; COO Milford moves up
Jan. 26, 2022 9:00 AM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says Chairman, President and CEO Michael Mears will retire effective April 30, to be succeeded by current COO Aaron Milford.
- Lead director Barry Pearl will become the new Chairman, separating the roles of Chairman and CEO.
- Mears spent his entire 37-year career with Magellan or its predecessors, and has served as Chairman, President and CEO since 2011.
- Milford also has spent his entire career - 27 years - with Magellan or its predecessors, including as CFO in 2015-19 prior to his current COO role.
