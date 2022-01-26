Sipp Industries names new interim CEO

  • Sipp Industries (OTCPK:SIPC) appointed new interim CEO, Jakob Jorgensen succeeding Nick Pelletiere who will remain as a board director.
  • Jorgensen has nine years of management experience with recreational and medicinal cannabis markets in the states of Nevada, Pennsylvania, Washington, Colorado, California and Oklahoma.
  • In 2020, Jorgensen became a founding member and director of operations for Tulsa-based JJTB aka Calypso Extracts, as well as co-founded Green Thumb Beverages.
  • Sipp Industries recently acquired a minority stake with an option to acquire additional interest in Calypso Extracts; Calypso is scheduled to produce and launch three innovative nano emulsion products next month.
