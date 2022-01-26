ILUS International to acquire Vira Drones

  • ILUS International (OTCPK:ILUS) will acquire Vira Drones, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) company based in Germany and Switzerland.
  • Vira Drones currently creates industrial heavy drones (UAVs) for rescue and logistics.
  • The firm will continue to be managed by its founders, Valeriy Gorshkov and Igor Maslov, who respectively will remain CEO and CTO of Vira Drones.
  • ILUS will focus initially on the patents, certifications, and the sales and marketing aspects of the business.
  • In the logistics sector, ILUS has initial plans to commence sales to helicopter and drone companies for leasing. It then plans to launch a subscription service for cargo delivery (by number of flying hours).
