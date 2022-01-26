Iteris secures $1.7M from San Bernardino transportation authority
Jan. 26, 2022 9:02 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has won a $1.7M contract from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) for a regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability program.
- The multi-year initiative seeks to improve traffic flow and safety and reduce carbon emissions across two Southern California cities.
- SBCTA authorized a $700,000 task order for use of Iteris' congestion management service for intersections and arterials to augment the program's traffic management operations on an ongoing basis, as part of a pilot project with the City of Rancho Cucamonga and the City of Ontario to showcase traffic signal synchronization technology and services throughout Haven Avenue, which could lead to broader application throughout San Bernardino County.
- This offer bundles Iteris expertise and resources with the signal performance measures (SPM) features of Iteris' ClearGuide SaaS-based mobility intelligence solution for both cities.
- Additionally, SBCTA has extended a one-year contract with an additional $1M to implement various intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions Iteris has designed for the Haven Avenue program.