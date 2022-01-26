Vaccinex stock jumps 24% on positive pepinemab + Keytruda data in head/neck cancer study

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) soars 23.5% premarket after announcing positive interim response data in the Phase Ib segment of the KEYNOTE-B84 study of Vaccinex’s pepinemab in combination with Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC).
  • Among the three patients enrolled in study, two patients have been observed to experience a complete response (CR), as per RECIST v.1.1.
  • Biomarker analysis revealed that tumors in both responders expressed low levels of PD-L1 biomarker (CPS<20), a subset of HNSCC patients who have historically low response rates to anti-PD-1/L1 antibodies administered as single agents.
  • When a biopsy of a target lesion was obtained at week 5, “no evidence of malignancy" was observed.
  • Also, decrease in target lesion size was seen when scans for tumor response assessments were performed at week 9.
  • The trial’s Data Safety Monitoring Board determined that the recommended phase 2 dose of pepinemab (20 mg/kg Q3W), in combination with Keytruda (200 mg Q3W), appeared to be well-tolerated.
  • The third patient in this group who had tongue cancer was deemed by investigator to have clinical progression and withdrew from the study at Week 6, and was, therefore, non-evaluable for tumor response.
  • Patient also suffered serious adverse events including dehydration and hyperglycemia that were attributed to a pre-existing co-morbidity unrelated to treatment.
  • Earlier in the month, Vaccinex reported interim data from Phase Ib “safety run-in” segment of Merck's KEYNOTE B84 trial.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.