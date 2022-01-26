Vaccinex stock jumps 24% on positive pepinemab + Keytruda data in head/neck cancer study
Jan. 26, 2022 9:03 AM ETVaccinex, Inc. (VCNX), MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) soars 23.5% premarket after announcing positive interim response data in the Phase Ib segment of the KEYNOTE-B84 study of Vaccinex’s pepinemab in combination with Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC).
- Among the three patients enrolled in study, two patients have been observed to experience a complete response (CR), as per RECIST v.1.1.
- Biomarker analysis revealed that tumors in both responders expressed low levels of PD-L1 biomarker (CPS<20), a subset of HNSCC patients who have historically low response rates to anti-PD-1/L1 antibodies administered as single agents.
- When a biopsy of a target lesion was obtained at week 5, “no evidence of malignancy" was observed.
- Also, decrease in target lesion size was seen when scans for tumor response assessments were performed at week 9.
- The trial’s Data Safety Monitoring Board determined that the recommended phase 2 dose of pepinemab (20 mg/kg Q3W), in combination with Keytruda (200 mg Q3W), appeared to be well-tolerated.
- The third patient in this group who had tongue cancer was deemed by investigator to have clinical progression and withdrew from the study at Week 6, and was, therefore, non-evaluable for tumor response.
- Patient also suffered serious adverse events including dehydration and hyperglycemia that were attributed to a pre-existing co-morbidity unrelated to treatment.
- Earlier in the month, Vaccinex reported interim data from Phase Ib “safety run-in” segment of Merck's KEYNOTE B84 trial.