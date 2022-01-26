Evolus sees revenue above consensus, initiates 2022 guidance: Q4 Prelim; stock up 7%
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) reports preliminary estimate for its fourth quarter revenue to be $34.7M (+68% Y/Y), beating consensus of $30.88M.
- The increase in sale is linked to higher volume and a higher average selling price during the quarter, taking the full-year revenue to $99.7M (+76% Y/Y).
- Accounts purchasing Jeuveau increased by more than 400 in the fourth quarter.
- Stock is up 7% in premarket trading.
- Initiates 2022 Guidance:
- The company expects its FY22 revenue to range between $143-$150M (+43% to +50% Y/Y) with assumption of minimal sales contribution from international markets. That compares to revenue consensus of $146.77M.
- Adjusted gross profit margin to be in the range of 58% and 61%. Also, the decline in settlement royalty rates is expected in September this year that is to lift the adjusted gross profit margin to 68% - 71% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses for the year are estimated to be between $135M and $140M.
- During the first quarter of 2022, Evolus anticipates enrolling the first patient in its Phase II program evaluating an “extra strength” dose of Jeuveau for extended duration, and commence its European launch in select countries during Q3 2022.
- The company ended its FY21 with cash and cash equivalents balance of $146.3M, and borrowings of $68.7M.
