ZIOPHARM changes name to Alaunos Therapeutics; shares up 5% premarket

Rebranding - Billboard on the Sunrise Background.

Tashatuvango/iStock via Getty Images

  • ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has rebranded itself and is now known as Alaunos Therapeutics.
  • Along with the name change, the company said that a phase 1/2 IND was amended to include four additional t-cell receptor therapies (TCR-T), bring the total to 10.
  • Alaunos shares are up 5% in premarket trading.
  • The phase 1/2 TCR-T library trial just opened for enrollment at Texas' MD Anderson Cancer Center.
  • In November, ZIOPHARM was removed from the MSCI US Investable Market 2500 Index.
