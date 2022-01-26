ZIOPHARM changes name to Alaunos Therapeutics; shares up 5% premarket
Jan. 26, 2022 9:05 AM ETZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has rebranded itself and is now known as Alaunos Therapeutics.
- Along with the name change, the company said that a phase 1/2 IND was amended to include four additional t-cell receptor therapies (TCR-T), bring the total to 10.
- Alaunos shares are up 5% in premarket trading.
- The phase 1/2 TCR-T library trial just opened for enrollment at Texas' MD Anderson Cancer Center.
- In November, ZIOPHARM was removed from the MSCI US Investable Market 2500 Index.