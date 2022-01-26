Cemtrex, onXRP announce partnership to further develop onXRP.com platform

  • onXRP.com and CXR, a subsidiary of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) has announced that they will be partnering up to create a set of modular extensions that will help further develop the onXRP ecosystem.
  • Cemtrex is a multifaceted technology company pushing innovation in the realms of the Internet of Things, machine vision & artificial intelligence, security, and augmented & virtual reality.
  • In light of this partnership, Kaj Leroy, CEO of onXRP.com said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with them. We aim to compete with power houses like OpenSea, Immutable X or Rarible. Therefore a partner like CXR is important.”
  • In a quickly moving and changing industry, CXR’s design capabilities and blockchain development experience will allow onXRP to scale effectively and efficiently while maintaining quality of product through necessary rapid iterations.
  • CETX shares +10.93% premarket to $0.75.
