Beyond Meat gains after McDonald's test is said to be going well
Jan. 26, 2022 9:07 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) rallies after Piper Sandler says the McDonald's McPlant burger is selling well in early tests at eight locations.
- A report indicates that participating locations have sold roughly 70 McPlant burgers per location every day in the chain's initial test run. The menu item will be added to about 600 restaurants in the San Francisco Bay and Dallas-Fort Worth areas next month in an expansion of the test.
- "While we believe test stores likely received a lift from exclusivity (drawing some sales from nearby stores that did not offer it), and that sustainable, repeat sales will settle in at a much lower rate, initial McPlant sales could prove to be closer to 8-10% of burger sales, or $170-215M (annualized)," estimates Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery.
- Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) are up 2.37% premarket to $62.75, but still trade on the low end of the 52-week range.