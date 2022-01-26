BlackRock's Rick Rieder: Fed could destroy recovery by getting too aggressive
Jan. 26, 2022 9:16 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Famed asset manager Rick Rieder argued Wednesday that calls for the Federal Reserve to rachet up interest rates to get inflation under control have gotten too strident. Rather, the chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock told CNBC that the central bank should remove its stimulus programs and reassess the situation from there.
- "Get to neutral, pause see where you are and interpret where you need to go," he advised policymakers.
- Rieder contended that a sizable portion of the current inflation still comes from supply disruptions, which he thinks will "ease up a bit" by this summer. In addition, the BlackRock asset manager asserted that the Fed can ease inflationary pressures by unwinding its quantitative easing program, a move that would "drain some of that excess liquidity" out of the system.
- As a result of these factors, Rieder expects inflation to moderate "in the back half of the year."
- On the other side of the equation, Rieder worried that an aggressive rate-hiking campaign could "destroy the recovery" while still only having a "tangential" impact on supply-driven inflationary pressures.
- "It's a high-wire act and you have to be thoughtful about how you do it," he said of monetary policy.
- Looking at the market, Rieder said he thinks the major equity indices will be higher by the end of the year, but that volatility will be a problem. He noted that investors would have to manage the risks that come with broader market swings.
