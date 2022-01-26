Borr Drilling +7% after reaching agreement with creditors

  • Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) +6.9% pre-market after saying it received consent from creditors for the extension of yard debt maturities and deliveries.
  • A condition for completion of last month's equity offering was obtaining such approvals and waivers.
  • Borr says it has agreed to enter into negotiations with the lenders of the facilities and holders of the 3.875% senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2023.
  • The company also agreed to an amendment to one of its financial covenants so that its book value to equity ratio requirement will remain 25% until June 30.
  • To cure NYSE non-compliance, Borr's board recently approved a one-for-two reverse stock split.
