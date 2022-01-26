Shibnobi tokens jump 45% ahead of debut on five crypto platforms

  • Meme coin Shibnobi (SHINJA-USD) gains as much as 46% intra-day as it's all set to debut on five cryptocurrency platforms by mid-February.
  • The shiba inu-inspired token already got listed on digital asset exchange ProBit Digital on Tuesday, and will debut on LBank on Jan. 31; crypto management platform Bitrue on Feb. 7; Gateio on Feb. 14; and SafeMoon Swap on Feb. 18, according to a tweet. This implies that the number of token holders will get a boost as it's becoming more widely available.
  • Meanwhile, dogecoin (DOGE-USD +9.2%) and shiba inu (SHIB-USD +7.7%) are also rising, though not to the same degree as Shibnobi (SHINJA-USD). In a broader view, bitcoin (BTC-USD +5.7%) extends its rebound towards $39K after dipping to as low as $32.8K earlier this week.
  • Previously, (Jan. 12) Shiba Inu tokens climbed after rumors about getting listed on Robinhood.
