Barfresh deepens education channel penetration with 314 new school locations

Jan. 26, 2022
  • Barfresh Food (NASDAQ:BRFH) trades 1.8% higher premarket after it announced the addition of Caddo Parish Public Schools in Louisiana, Loudon County Public Schools, Northern Neck Co-op and South Side Co-op in Virginia.
  • This represents an expansion of its k12 portfolio of products to an additional 314 schools spread over 29 school districts with a collective population of 242K students.
  • It is strengthening its Virginia presence to 6 school districts with Northern Neck Co-Op, 21 school districts with Southside Co-Op and 1 school district with Loudon County Public Schools.
  • "Over the course of 2021 we saw incredible growth of our Twist & Go product in the education channel, by doubling the number of school locations serving our product and expanding internationally to military school locations," CEO Riccardo Delle Coste commented.
  • Thereby, the company generated four consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth and recorded the highest quarterly revenue in Q4.
  • With a very strong financial position, the company entered 2022 with also a continued advancement into Louisiana and Virginia.
  • Last week, the company announced uplisting to Nasdaq.
