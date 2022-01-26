Barfresh deepens education channel penetration with 314 new school locations
Jan. 26, 2022 9:18 AM ETBarfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Barfresh Food (NASDAQ:BRFH) trades 1.8% higher premarket after it announced the addition of Caddo Parish Public Schools in Louisiana, Loudon County Public Schools, Northern Neck Co-op and South Side Co-op in Virginia.
- This represents an expansion of its k12 portfolio of products to an additional 314 schools spread over 29 school districts with a collective population of 242K students.
- It is strengthening its Virginia presence to 6 school districts with Northern Neck Co-Op, 21 school districts with Southside Co-Op and 1 school district with Loudon County Public Schools.
- "Over the course of 2021 we saw incredible growth of our Twist & Go product in the education channel, by doubling the number of school locations serving our product and expanding internationally to military school locations," CEO Riccardo Delle Coste commented.
- Thereby, the company generated four consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth and recorded the highest quarterly revenue in Q4.
- With a very strong financial position, the company entered 2022 with also a continued advancement into Louisiana and Virginia.
- Last week, the company announced uplisting to Nasdaq.