Midwest Energy Emissions announces debt repayment agreement extension
Jan. 26, 2022 9:18 AM ETMidwest Energy Emissions Corp. (MEEC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCQB:MEEC) has entered into an agreement with AC Midwest Energy, an affiliate of Alterna Capital Partners, which extends the closing date deadline for the debt repayment agreement with Alterna, previously announced in June 2021.
- The agreement will repay all existing secured and unsecured debt obligations presently held by Alterna, with a new closing date of no later than June 30, 2022.
- "As a long-term holder of MEEC stock, the extension agreement reached with Alterna, shows this partner’s increased interest in the value of our company and strategic growth initiatives,” said Richard MacPherson, CEO of ME2C Environmental.