REPX selects WISeKey to secure its applications for the sports fans ecosystems
Jan. 26, 2022 9:18 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) signs a strategic partnership with The Reputation Exchange or REPX, a leading electronic payment and digital ecosystem fintech.
- The growth potential of social networks as platforms that allow fans to purchase branded products and services, including credit cards, from their favorite clubs and the number of followers of top clubs such as Real Madrid, ACMilan, As Roma, Torino, that have already signed with REPX.
- Carlos Moreira, CEO noted, “The collaboration with REPX reinforces our common objectives of providing secured digital identity verification and KYC solutions that keeps fans engaged with their sports teams, celebrities, influencers and brands, through applications and credit cards.”