Clorox is downgraded at Credit Suisse with pandemic benefit fading
Jan. 26, 2022 9:19 AM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Credit Suisse downgrades Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Underperform from Neutral as it sees the upside from the shift in consumer behavior toward health, wellness, hygiene and more time at home as largely priced in. Some of the pandemic sales benefit is seen fading.
- Analyst Kaumil Gajrawala: "Demand for cleaning products has not yet normalized as consumers oscillate between increased focus on hygiene with increasing vaccinations and mobility. We think a large portion of Clorox’s growth during the first phase of the pandemic (about 80% of total, or ~$1.2bn) came from categories that are now declining. If consumption continues to revert toward pre-pandemic levels, $500m in company sales may still be at risk."
- Margins are also expected to take longer to recover due to uncertainty around pricing and elasticities. Crucially, Clorox's pricing is noted to have been slow to ramp and there’s no indication how deep the company will go.
- Shares of Clorox (CLX) are down 2.05% premarket to $170.95 with soft guidance from peer Kimberly-Clark factorign in.