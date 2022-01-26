Apple granted restraining order against woman allegedly stalking CEO Tim Cook
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been granted a restraining order against a woman accused of stalking company Chief Executive Tim Cook.
- According to documents filed in Santa Clara [California] County Court, the restraining order against a Virginia woman was granted last Friday. A report from Fox Business said that court documents allege the woman, Julia Lee Choi, began stalking Cook in the fall of 2020. Among the actions Choi is alleged to have done are trespassing on Cook's property in Palo Alto, Calif., and sending Cook threatening photos of guns and bullets.
- Choi also allegedly tweeted that she and Cook were married, and Cook was the father of her twin children.
- A hearing on the matter is set for March 29 in Santa Clara County Court.
- Apple (AAPL) paid more than $630,000 for Cook's security last year, according to company documents. Apple (AAPL) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter results after the close of trading on Thursday.