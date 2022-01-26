Blink Charging to deploy IQ 200 chargers at Bridgestone service centers
Jan. 26, 2022 9:21 AM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) has signed a cooperation agreement with Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, to deploy dual-port 50 Blink IQ 200 charging stations at 25 Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works tire and automotive service centers.
- “Demand for EVs is expected to continue to rise exponentially. More EVs on the streets brings a need for EV car services in addition to increased demand for convenient charging stations for EVs to fuel up,” said Michael D. Farkas, Founder, and CEO of Blink Charging. “This collaboration combines our industry-leading charging technology with the trusted Bridgestone brand, providing drivers with reliable EV charging at trusted automotive locations. Collaborations with mainstream consumer brands, such as Bridgestone, play an important role in the pursuit of widespread EV adoption in the U.S.”
- Pilot locations will be in central markets with a significant or growing electric vehicle footprint, including Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California.
- The Blink IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 Amps of output, delivering 19.2kW to EVs, and reducing charge times for new EVs that are coming to market.
- Shares up 2.6% premarket.