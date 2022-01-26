New York Community Bancorp Q4 earnings match consensus on strong loan growth
Jan. 26, 2022 9:23 AM ETNew York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) stock rises 1.1% after Q4 earnings reflect record loan growth and strong asset quality trends and boasts healthy pipeline.
- "Our fourth quarter results were highlighted by record quarterly loan growth, a stable net interest margin, continued deposit growth, along with strong asset quality trends," said Chairman, President, and CEO Thomas R. Cangemi.
- Due to the strength of NYCB's loan portfolio and the emergence from COVID, the company's board is reinstating its share repurchase program. New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) has $17M remaining under its existing authorization.
- Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 meets the average analyst estimate and increases from $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.
- Preprovision net revenue of $203M rise 7% Y/Y; excluding the impact of merger-related expenses in 2021, PPNR rose 11% to $210M in Q4.
- Provision for credit losses of $4M compares with a benefit of $1M in Q3 and cost of $11M in Q4 2020.
- Efficiency ratio improves to 37.70% vs, 38.84 in Q3 and 41.36% in the year-ago Q4.
- The bank originated loans and leases totaling $4.6B during the quarter, up 55% on linked-quarter basis and up 18% Y/Y. Multifamily originations rose 62% from Q3 and specialty finance originations rose 52% Q/Q.
- Current pipeline stands at $2.2B, with ~61% of that amount representing new money. The pipeline includes $1.7B of multifamily loans, $129M of CRE loans, $251M in specialty finance loans, and $42M in commercial and industrial loans.
- Total loans held for investment increased by $2.1B in Q4 2021 to $45.7B, up 19% annualized compared with Q3.
- Total deposits of $35.1B, up 5% annualized vs. Q3; core deposits increased to $26.6B, up 11% on annualized basis from Q3.
- Q4 net interest margin of 2.44% was unchanged from Q3 but fell 3 basis points from a year-ago quarter due to lower prepayments.
- Earlier, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 in line