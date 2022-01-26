SS&C Technologies launches new treasury management platform

Jan. 26, 2022 9:24 AM ETSSNCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) said Emso Asset Management has gone live on SSNC's new Treasury Management Platform.
  • The platform provides responsive technology to unify front- and middle-office treasury workflows and help clients make real-time cash and treasury management decisions.
  • Using the platform, Emso monitors the daily cash balances of 36 funds and accounts and ensures unencumbered cash is managed in real-time.
  • The platform also enables Emso to forecast cash flows by the fund, custodian, currency or additional attributes based on future trading activity.
