Pear in value-based agreement with Oklahoma for prescription digital therapeutics

Jan. 26, 2022 9:30 AM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Man having online therapy session with psychotherapist

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) has signed a value-based agreement with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to provide the latter with access to the reSET and reSET-O prescription digital therapeutics programs for substance use and opioid use disorders.
  • The programs will be available to the state's Medicaid patients.
  • The agreement will use performance and outcomes-based benchmarks to determine payments made to Pear.
  • reSET and reSET-O are cognitive behavioral therapy-based programs meant as an adjunct to outpatient therapy.
  • Pear recently reaffirmed its 2022 guidance.
