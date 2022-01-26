Pear in value-based agreement with Oklahoma for prescription digital therapeutics
Jan. 26, 2022 9:30 AM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) has signed a value-based agreement with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to provide the latter with access to the reSET and reSET-O prescription digital therapeutics programs for substance use and opioid use disorders.
- The programs will be available to the state's Medicaid patients.
- The agreement will use performance and outcomes-based benchmarks to determine payments made to Pear.
- reSET and reSET-O are cognitive behavioral therapy-based programs meant as an adjunct to outpatient therapy.
- Pear recently reaffirmed its 2022 guidance.